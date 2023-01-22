Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    122nd Fighter Wing highlights Airman's service

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Briana E. Davis, a contracting specialist assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, works in her office during drill weekend, Jan. 22, 2023. Davis joined the military in March 2016 and she is proud to wear the uniform and serve her country and community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 16:40
    Photo ID: 7596687
    VIRIN: 230122-Z-VY485-1021
    Resolution: 4443x4128
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    This work, 122nd Fighter Wing highlights Airman's service, by SSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Indiana

