U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Briana E. Davis, a contracting specialist assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, works in her office during drill weekend, Jan. 22, 2023. Davis joined the military in March 2016 and she is proud to wear the uniform and serve her country and community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2023 16:40 Photo ID: 7596687 VIRIN: 230122-Z-VY485-1021 Resolution: 4443x4128 Size: 7.42 MB Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 122nd Fighter Wing highlights Airman's service, by SSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.