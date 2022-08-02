Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX [Image 11 of 11]

    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James Dunn 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    A M1A2 SEP V3 Main Battle Tank with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division park for a rehearsal of an upcoming defensive mission during Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX), at Fort Hood, Texas, on Feb. 9th, 2022.

