    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX [Image 9 of 11]

    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James Dunn 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    A M1A2 SEP V3 Main Battle Tank with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division travels to its next Assembly Area during Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX), at Fort Hood, Texas, on Feb. 15th, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 15:25
    Photo ID: 7596653
    VIRIN: 220215-A-RL155-881
    Location: TX, US
    M1/M1A1/M1A2 Abrams
    M1A2 Abrams MBT
    Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX)

