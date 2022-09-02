Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX [Image 8 of 11]

    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James Dunn 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    M113s with the 8th Engineer Battalion, provides security during a offensive situational training mission before Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Fort Hood, Texas, on Feb. 10th, 2022

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 15:25
    Photo ID: 7596648
    VIRIN: 220210-A-RL155-725
    Resolution: 5075x3625
    Size: 0 B
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX [Image 11 of 11], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX
    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX
    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX
    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX
    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX
    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX
    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX
    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX
    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX
    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX
    1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M113
    12B Combat Engineer
    Situational Training Exercise(STX)
    Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT