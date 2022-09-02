M113s with the 8th Engineer Battalion, provides security during a offensive situational training mission before Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Fort Hood, Texas, on Feb. 10th, 2022
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 15:25
|Photo ID:
|7596648
|VIRIN:
|220210-A-RL155-725
|Resolution:
|5075x3625
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX [Image 11 of 11], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
