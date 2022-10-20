NMCB 11 at work in Norway

RAMSUND, Norway (Oct. 24, 2022) Steelworker 3rd Class Danny Cornejo, left, and Utilitiesman 3rd Class Sandra Hernandez, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, record elevation measurements, Oct. 24, 2022, in Ramsund, Norway. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Kai Zanjanipour)

