NMCB 11 at work in Norway

RAMSUND, Norway (Oct. 22, 2022) Builder 2nd Class Bradyn Ansley, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, breaks up terrain with a pickaxe to expand a trench, Oct. 22, 2022, in Ramsund, Norway. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Kai Zanjanipour

