    NMCB 11 at work in Norway [Image 1 of 5]

    NMCB 11 at work in Norway

    RAMSUND, NORWAY

    10.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    RAMSUND, Norway (Oct. 20, 2022) Equipment Operator Constructionman Jacob Talbert, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, uses a 924G Front End Loader to add select fill to prepare a helicopter pad for expansion, Oct. 20, 2022, in Ramsund, Norway. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Kai Zanjanipour)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 14:52
    Photo ID: 7596634
    VIRIN: 221020-N-NO901-0001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 311.3 KB
    Location: RAMSUND, NO 
    TAGS

    norway
    nmcb 11
    front end loader
    nordic
    helicopter pad

