1SFAB VALEX

Military advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade speak to a role-player foreign military partner during a validation exercise at Ft. Benning, Ga., Jan. 22. The validation exercise trains the unit for advising foreign military partners during large-scale combat operations. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

