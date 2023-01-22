Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1SFAB VALEX [Image 8 of 16]

    1SFAB VALEX

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Military advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade speak to a role-player foreign military partner during a validation exercise at Ft. Benning, Ga., Jan. 22. The validation exercise trains the unit for advising foreign military partners during large-scale combat operations. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 14:11
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    This work, 1SFAB VALEX [Image 16 of 16], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

