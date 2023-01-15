Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023 [Image 16 of 16]

    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023

    CAMP BEUHRING, KUWAIT

    01.15.2023

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    A volunteer wears a 50th Anniversary commemorative sweatshirt during the Danish Contingent March, DANCON, at Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, Jan. 15, 2023. The course covered 22-kilometers, roughly 13.6 miles and participants carried at least 22 lbs.

    More than 500 participants signed up to earn the medal and certificate, they each had a four-hour time limit to complete the challenge. The first one to cross the finish line was Spc. Benjamin Noriega, 336th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and the first female was Capt. Naomi Lyre, 54th Signal Battalion.

    For 50 years Danish Soldiers have conducted the DANCON in whatever country they are deployed to. Proceeds from the march are used to aid Danish veterans and their families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 07:35
    Photo ID: 7596496
    VIRIN: 230115-D-VN697-670
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: CAMP BEUHRING, KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023
    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023
    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023
    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023
    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023
    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023
    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023
    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023
    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023
    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023
    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023
    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023
    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023
    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023
    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023
    50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Central
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ARCENT
    ASG-KU
    DANCON 2023 Kuwait
    Danish Contingent March 2023 Kuwait

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT