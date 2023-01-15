A volunteer wears a 50th Anniversary commemorative sweatshirt during the Danish Contingent March, DANCON, at Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, Jan. 15, 2023. The course covered 22-kilometers, roughly 13.6 miles and participants carried at least 22 lbs.



More than 500 participants signed up to earn the medal and certificate, they each had a four-hour time limit to complete the challenge. The first one to cross the finish line was Spc. Benjamin Noriega, 336th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and the first female was Capt. Naomi Lyre, 54th Signal Battalion.



For 50 years Danish Soldiers have conducted the DANCON in whatever country they are deployed to. Proceeds from the march are used to aid Danish veterans and their families.

50th Anniversary of DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023