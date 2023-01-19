Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Point Mugu Air Show is ready for the Red Bull Helicopter [Image 2 of 2]

    Point Mugu Air Show is ready for the Red Bull Helicopter

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    230119-N-AS200-0011 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan. 19, 2023) - The BO 105C Red Bull Helicopter piloted by Aaron Fitzgerald will return to the 2023 Point Mugu Air Show March 18-19, at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (Courtesy photo/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 02:35
    Photo ID: 7596408
    VIRIN: 230119-N-AS200-0011
    Resolution: 3000x2251
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Point Mugu Air Show is ready for the Red Bull Helicopter [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Point Mugu Air Show is ready for the Red Bull Helicopter
    Point Mugu Air Show is ready for the Red Bull Helicopter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Point Mugu
    Air Show
    Naval Base Ventura County
    Red Bull Helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT