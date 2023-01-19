Point Mugu Air Show is ready for the Red Bull Helicopter

230119-N-AS200-0011 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan. 19, 2023) - The BO 105C Red Bull Helicopter piloted by Aaron Fitzgerald will return to the 2023 Point Mugu Air Show March 18-19, at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (Courtesy photo/released)

