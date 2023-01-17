ND23 Close Air Support Exercise

BAHRAIN (January 17, 2023) – U.S. Marines assigned to Naval Amphibious Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade call for close air support as part of exercise Neon Defender 23 in Bahrain, Jan. 17. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security, installation defense, naval construction, medical response and search and rescue training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

