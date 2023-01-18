Airmen with multiple Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve security forces units learn squad tactics pulling an ahkio sled Jan. 18, 2023, as part of a 16-day Cold-Weather Operations Course led by the Air Force at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 50 Airmen are participating in the training from across the Air Force. Besides learning about use of snowshoes and moving as a squad over terrain pulling an ahkio sled in a cold-weather environment, the Airmen also learned about cold-weather shelters, survival techniques, cold-weather uniform wear, and more. Fort McCoy has a long history of supporting cold-weather training. Eighty years prior to this training, in January 1943, the installation hosted winter training for the Army's 76th Division prior to the Division deploying to Europe to fight in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2023 01:05 Photo ID: 7596383 VIRIN: 230118-A-OK556-2827 Resolution: 3793x2135 Size: 1.46 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy [Image 42 of 42], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.