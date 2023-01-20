Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participate in a joint press briefing at the close of the eighth Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.21.2023 19:57 Photo ID: 7596288 VIRIN: 230120-D-XI929-1026 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 26.69 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary Austin attends eighth Ukraine Defense Contract Group [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.