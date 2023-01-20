Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin attends eighth Ukraine Defense Contract Group [Image 18 of 28]

    Secretary Austin attends eighth Ukraine Defense Contract Group

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participate in a joint press briefing at the close of the eighth Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 19:57
    Photo ID: 7596280
    VIRIN: 230120-D-XI929-1018
    Resolution: 4909x3273
    Size: 8.93 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin attends eighth Ukraine Defense Contract Group [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    DoD
    Pentagon
    SecDef Austin
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

