Secretary Austin attends eighth Ukraine Defense Contract Group

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks at the eighth Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. The meeting brought together representatives from more than 50 nations and organizations to determine the best way to get the military capabilities that Ukraine needs to repel Russian forces from their sovereign territory. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

Date Taken: 01.20.2023 by SSgt Jackie Sanders