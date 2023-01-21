Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023 [Image 24 of 31]

    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Volunteers participate in the Wreaths Across America’s clean-up day, commonly known as Wreaths Out, in Section 33 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 21, 2023. This year, over 3,000 volunteers participated and removed the 257,000 wreaths originally placed at ANC on Dec. 17, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 11:22
    Photo ID: 7596184
    VIRIN: 230121-A-IW468-996
    Resolution: 5299x3533
    Size: 9.84 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023 [Image 31 of 31], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT