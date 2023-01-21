Volunteers participate in the Wreaths Across America’s clean-up day, commonly known as Wreaths Out, in Section 32 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 21, 2023. This year, over 3,000 volunteers participated and removed the 257,000 wreaths originally placed at ANC on Dec. 17, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2023 Date Posted: 01.21.2023 11:22 Photo ID: 7596183 VIRIN: 230121-A-IW468-986 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 16.63 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2023 [Image 31 of 31], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.