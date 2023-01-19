Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits Team Fairchild [Image 5 of 11]

    CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits Team Fairchild

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass addresses Fairchild Airmen during an all call at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 19, 2023. Chief Bass spoke to Fairchild AFB personnel about her priority of focusing on the needs of Airmen and accelerating change to stay ahead of the United States’ adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    This work, CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits Team Fairchild [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CMSAF #Fairchild #JoAnne S. Bass #92ndARW #141stARW #Wingman

