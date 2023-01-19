Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass addresses Fairchild Airmen during an all call at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 19, 2023. Chief Bass spoke to Fairchild AFB personnel about her priority of focusing on the needs of Airmen and accelerating change to stay ahead of the United States’ adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.21.2023 03:32 Photo ID: 7596079 VIRIN: 230119-F-CJ658-1844 Resolution: 3505x2804 Size: 3.81 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits Team Fairchild [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.