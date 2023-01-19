CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits Team Fairchild

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass receives a brief about Fairchilds latest accomplishments involving agile combat employment and multi capable Airmen initiatives at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 19, 2023. Chief Bass met with members assigned to Team Fairchild to discuss her mission, vision, and priorities during her visit to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

