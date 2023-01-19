Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass receives a brief about Fairchilds latest accomplishments involving agile combat employment and multi capable Airmen initiatives at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 19, 2023. Chief Bass met with members assigned to Team Fairchild to discuss her mission, vision, and priorities during her visit to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2023 03:32
|Photo ID:
|7596077
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-CJ658-1579
|Resolution:
|5814x3868
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits Team Fairchild [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
