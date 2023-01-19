Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits Team Fairchild [Image 3 of 11]

    CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits Team Fairchild

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass receives a brief about Fairchilds latest accomplishments involving agile combat employment and multi capable Airmen initiatives at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 19, 2023. Chief Bass met with members assigned to Team Fairchild to discuss her mission, vision, and priorities during her visit to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 03:32
    Photo ID: 7596077
    VIRIN: 230119-F-CJ658-1579
    Resolution: 5814x3868
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits Team Fairchild [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CMSAF #Fairchild #JoAnne S. Bass #92ndARW #141stARW #Wingman

