CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits Team Fairchild

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass is greeted by leadership from the 92nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 18, 2023. During her visit, Bass met with key leaders from Fairchild and the Spokane community to address challenges Airmen and their families currently face. She also held a base-wide-all-call where she heard from Airmen, highlighted her key priorities, as well as what Airmen can expect in the coming years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

