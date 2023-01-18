Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits Team Fairchild [Image 1 of 11]

    CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits Team Fairchild

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass is greeted by leadership from the 92nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 18, 2023. During her visit, Bass met with key leaders from Fairchild and the Spokane community to address challenges Airmen and their families currently face. She also held a base-wide-all-call where she heard from Airmen, highlighted her key priorities, as well as what Airmen can expect in the coming years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 03:32
    Photo ID: 7596075
    VIRIN: 230118-F-CJ658-1087
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
