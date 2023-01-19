NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2023) - Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Thomas Hart, from Wyalusing, Penn., assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), conducts flight operations as an MV-22B Osprey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 lands on the ship’s flight deck. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

