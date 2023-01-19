Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2023) - Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) move a UH-1Y Huey helicopter from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 into the ship’s hangar bay. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 02:25
    Location: JP
    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviation Boatswain's Mates
    USS Green Bay
    UH-1Y Huey
    AH-1Z Cobra
    VMM 262
    MV-22B Osprey

