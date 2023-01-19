NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2023) - Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) close the rotor blades of an AH-1Z Cobra helicopter from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.21.2023 02:25 Photo ID: 7596044 VIRIN: 230119-N-IO312-1115 Resolution: 5045x3363 Size: 894.14 KB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.