    13th MEU Subject Matter Expert Exchanges [Image 8 of 11]

    13th MEU Subject Matter Expert Exchanges

    COLOMBO, SRI LANKA

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Brendan Custer 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (Jan. 20, 2023) –U.S. Navy medical staff from the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and Sri Lanka Navy medical officers take a group photo during a medical subject matter expert exchange for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/Marine Exercise Sri Lanka 2023 in Colombo, Jan. 20. CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka is a bilateral exercise between Sri Lanka and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, practice humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and strengthen maritime understanding, partnerships, and interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Custer)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 01:54
    Photo ID: 7596034
    VIRIN: 230120-M-QS584-1044
    Resolution: 5458x3070
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: COLOMBO, LK 
    This work, 13th MEU Subject Matter Expert Exchanges [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

