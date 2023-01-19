USS Chancellorsville flight quarters

230119-N-BN445-1431 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Henry Jackson, from Houston, Texas, oversees the flight deck aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 19. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)
01.19.2023
01.21.2023
|7596003
|230119-N-BN445-1431
|4073x3258
|672.95 KB
PHILIPPINE SEA
|1
|0
