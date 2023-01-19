Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Chancellorsville flight quarters [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Chancellorsville flight quarters

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230119-N-BN445-1380 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2023) Seaman Devon Noble, from Alpine, Al., awaits the landing approach of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 19. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 00:49
    Photo ID: 7596001
    VIRIN: 230119-N-BN445-1380
    Resolution: 4178x3342
    Size: 1017.64 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chancellorsville flight quarters [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Chancellorsville flight quarters
    USS Chancellorsville flight quarters
    USS Chancellorsville flight quarters
    USS Chancellorsville flight quarters
    USS Chancellorsville flight quarters
    USS Chancellorsville flight quarters
    USS Chancellorsville flight quarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight quarters
    MH-60S
    sea hawk
    USS Chancellorsville
    HSM 51

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT