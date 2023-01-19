230119-N-BN445-1327 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2023) Sailors connect a fuel line in preparation for flight quarters aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 19. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.21.2023 00:49 Photo ID: 7596000 VIRIN: 230119-N-BN445-1327 Resolution: 5149x4119 Size: 988.93 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Chancellorsville flight quarters [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.