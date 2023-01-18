USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Daily Operations

OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 18, 2023) - Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Justin Clark, from Tomah, Wis., assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), operates a forklift on the ship’s flight deck. Green Bay, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance its interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

