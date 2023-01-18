USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Daily Operations

OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 18, 2023) - Lance Cpl. Abel Martinezcorrea, left, from Houston, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), guides Lance Cpl. Tanner Naughton, from Newell, Iowa, also assigned to the 31st MEU, as he operates a forklift on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance its interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

