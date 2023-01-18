OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 18, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 3rd Class Casey Reynolds, from Los Angeles, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), salutes the ensign during morning colors on one of the ship’s weather decks. Green Bay, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (ME), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance its interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 23:10 Photo ID: 7595972 VIRIN: 230118-N-IO312-1018 Resolution: 4940x3293 Size: 724.51 KB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.