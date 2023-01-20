USS Theodore Roosevelt barbershop

NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Jan. 20, 2023) – U.S. Navy Retail Specialist 3rd Class William Nery, from Chicago, gives Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Mcloughlin, from Syracuse, N.Y., a haircut in the barbershop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 20, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

