NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Jan. 19, 2023) – U.S. Navy Airman Duada Olaoluwa, from Detroit, disassembles an M9 pistol aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 21:22 Photo ID: 7595963 VIRIN: 230119-N-WY042-1011 Resolution: 6877x4912 Size: 6.55 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt security armory [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.