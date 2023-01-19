Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt security armory

    USS Theodore Roosevelt security armory

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Juan Ruiz-Lazcano 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Jan. 19, 2023) – U.S. Navy Airman Duada Olaoluwa, from Detroit, function checks an M9 pistol aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 21:22
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt security armory [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

