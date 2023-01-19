USS Theodore Roosevelt security armory

NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Jan. 19, 2023) – U.S. Navy Airman Duada Olaoluwa, from Detroit, function checks an M9 pistol aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

