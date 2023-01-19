Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Field Hospital Commander promoted to Colonel [Image 2 of 4]

    Field Hospital Commander promoted to Colonel

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Col. Edgardo Ramirez, commander of the 14th Field Hospital, receives a promotion and reaffirms the Oath of Commisioned Officers during a ceremony at Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2023. The 14th Field Hospital was activated on Fort Stewart on Aug. 17, 2021, reflagging from the combat support hospital located at Fort Benning, and its mission is to provide an expeditionary Role 3 health service support, including early-entry hospitalization, rapidly employable resuscitation and surgery to increase personnel survivability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 19:53
    Photo ID: 7595895
    VIRIN: 230119-A-DP764-009
    Resolution: 5885x3923
    Size: 12.15 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Hospital Commander promoted to Colonel [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Field Hospital Commander promoted to Colonel
    Field Hospital Commander promoted to Colonel
    Field Hospital Commander promoted to Colonel
    Field Hospital Commander promoted to Colonel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    expeditionary
    fort stewart
    field hospital
    survivability
    role 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT