Field Hospital Commander promoted to Colonel

Col. Edgardo Ramirez, commander of the 14th Field Hospital, receives a promotion and reaffirms the Oath of Commisioned Officers during a ceremony at Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2023. The 14th Field Hospital was activated on Fort Stewart on Aug. 17, 2021, reflagging from the combat support hospital located at Fort Benning, and its mission is to provide an expeditionary Role 3 health service support, including early-entry hospitalization, rapidly employable resuscitation and surgery to increase personnel survivability.

