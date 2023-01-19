U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) Historian Mr. Lew Barger (center) is presented a plaque by 232d Medical Battalion Command Team Lt. Col. Genna Speed and Command Sgt. Maj. Lori Ingram for serving as the guest speaker at the MEDCoE Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance at Blesse Auditorium om January 19, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 18:02 Photo ID: 7595815 VIRIN: 120119-A-WK488-005 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.71 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCoE hosts inspiring MLK Day event [Image 5 of 5], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.