    MEDCoE hosts inspiring MLK Day event [Image 3 of 5]

    MEDCoE hosts inspiring MLK Day event

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Historian Mr. Lew Barger delivers his remarks during the command’s observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Blesse Auditorium on January 19, 2023. Barger have a powerful speech telling stories of civil rights injustices and how King and other civil rights activists persevered in the face of racism and injustices.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 18:02
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

