MEDCoE hosts inspiring MLK Day event

U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Historian Mr. Lew Barger delivers his remarks during the command’s observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Blesse Auditorium on January 19, 2023. Barger have a powerful speech telling stories of civil rights injustices and how King and other civil rights activists persevered in the face of racism and injustices.

