The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Michael Talley makes introduction remarks during the command’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance at Blesse Auditorium om January 19, 2023.
|01.19.2023
|01.20.2023 18:02
|7595812
|120119-A-WK488-001
|8004x5336
|8.94 MB
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|0
|0
MEDCoE hosts inspiring MLK Day event
