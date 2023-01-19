MEDCoE hosts inspiring MLK Day event

Soldiers and civilians from the 232d Medical Battalion, serving as stage actors dressed in early 1960s clothing while holding peaceful protest signs, stand on the stage at Blesse Auditorium during the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance held on January 19, 2023. The actors were reminiscent of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US