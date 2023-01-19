Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE hosts inspiring MLK Day event [Image 1 of 5]

    MEDCoE hosts inspiring MLK Day event

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Soldiers and civilians from the 232d Medical Battalion, serving as stage actors dressed in early 1960s clothing while holding peaceful protest signs, stand on the stage at Blesse Auditorium during the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance held on January 19, 2023. The actors were reminiscent of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 18:02
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

