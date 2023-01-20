MSgt. Kevin Haunschild Receives the Bronze Star Medal for Actions during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild, left, a senior air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, gives his remarks during a Bronze Star Medal awards ceremony at MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 20, 2023. Haunschild received the Bronze Star medal for his actions as Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team Leader with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron-162 during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

