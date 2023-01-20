Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSgt. Kevin Haunschild Receives the Bronze Star Medal for Actions during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel [Image 5 of 7]

    MSgt. Kevin Haunschild Receives the Bronze Star Medal for Actions during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert D. Barbaree III, commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, gives his remarks during a Bronze Star Medal awards ceremony for Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild, a senior air traffic controller with H&HS, at MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 20, 2023. Haunschild received the Bronze Star medal for his actions as Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team Leader with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron-162 during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 17:40
    Photo ID: 7595802
    VIRIN: 230120-M-FD141-1050
    Resolution: 4510x3007
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MSgt. Kevin Haunschild Receives the Bronze Star Medal for Actions during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MSgt. Kevin Haunschild Receives the Bronze Star Medal for Actions during Operation Freedom's Sentinel
    Kabul
    Bronze Star
    Afghanistan
    2D MAW
    Operation Freedom's Sentinal
    MCAS New River

