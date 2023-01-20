MSgt. Kevin Haunschild Receives the Bronze Star Medal for Actions during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert D. Barbaree III, left, commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, awards the Bronze Star Medal to Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild, right, a senior air traffic controller with H&HS, at MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 20, 2023. Haunschild received the Bronze Star medal for his actions as Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team Leader with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron-162 during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

