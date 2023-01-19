Navywide E7 Advancement Exam

230119-N-WF272-1288 NEW CASTLE, Del. (Jan. 19, 2023) Chief Navy Counselor Rosa Mambrufranco, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, proctors the Navywide E-7 advancement exam held at Navy Operational Support Center New Castle, Delaware, Jan. 19. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

