    Navywide E7 Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 6]

    Navywide E7 Advancement Exam

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    230119-N-WF272-1144 NEW CASTLE, Del. (Jan. 19, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, participate in the Navywide E-7 advancement exam held at Navy Operational Support Center New Castle, Delaware, Jan. 19. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navywide E7 Advancement Exam [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

