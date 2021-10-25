An M1A2 SEP V3 with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fires at a target down range during their tank qualification gunnery at Fort Hood, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2021.
This work, B Company 1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Gunnery [Image 11 of 11], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
