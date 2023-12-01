A simulated victim in the mass casualty exercise at the AT Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine listens as the team that treated her briefs Capt. Curtis Cooper on her status. (US Army photo by Tim Dewar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 17:01 Photo ID: 7595717 VIRIN: 230112-D-LW109-058 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 3.88 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army helps train medical school students [Image 4 of 4], by Timothy Dewar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.