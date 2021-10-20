Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B Company 1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Gunnery [Image 8 of 11]

    B Company 1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Gunnery

    FORT HOOD, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. James Dunn 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    Specialist Kyson McBride with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, recieves M865 training sabot rounds to put in his M1A2 SEP V3 tank in Fort Hood, Texas, on Oct. 21, 20221

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Location: FORT HOOD, US 
    This work, B Company 1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Gunnery [Image 11 of 11], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M1A2 Abrams MBT
    tank gunnery

