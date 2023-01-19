Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning

Scott Weaver, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron fire truck maintenance technician, replaces steering cylinders on a 10K all-terrain forklift at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2023. A steering cylinder helps add controlled energy to the steering mechanism so the operator does not have to apply as much effort to turn the wheel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

