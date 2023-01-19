Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ross Laurel, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron material handling equipment noncommissioned officer in charge, replaces steering cylinders on a 10K all-terrain forklift at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2023. This forklift can carry up to 10,000 lbs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

