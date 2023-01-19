Vehicle maintenance keeps the wheels turning

Ten exhaust pipes hang from the ceiling in the 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron main vehicle maintenance shop at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2023. These exhaust pipes hook on to the muffler of a vehicle undergoing maintenance so the fumes can be expelled through the pipes and out of the shop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

